    Nimitz Conducts a Burial-at-Sea Ceremony [Image 14 of 14]

    Nimitz Conducts a Burial-at-Sea Ceremony

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Hannah Kantner  

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Sailors perform a 21-gun salute during a burial-at-sea ceremony aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 23, 2024. Nimitz is underway in 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah Kantner)

    Date Taken: 11.23.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 00:58
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Conducts a Burial-at-Sea Ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Hannah Kantner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nimitz
    Underway
    Navy

