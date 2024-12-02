Sailors bow their heads during the opening prayer for a burial-at-sea ceremony aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 23, 2024. Nimitz is underway in 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Lagunes)
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2024 00:59
|Photo ID:
|8797950
|VIRIN:
|241123-N-CM203-1037
|Resolution:
|4030x2682
|Size:
|3.27 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nimitz Conducts Burial-at-Sea Ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by SN Anthony Lagunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.