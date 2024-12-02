Yama Sakura 87: Staff Integration

Soldiers from U.S. Army's I Corps discuss warfighter strategies during Yama Sakura 87 at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 12, 2024. Training and readiness are essential to generating integrated deterrence in an increasingly complex regional security environment, and Yama Sakura is an important sign of the collective strength of the U.S.-Japan-Australia Alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Graf)
