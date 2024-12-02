Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yama Sakura 87: Staff Integration [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Yama Sakura 87: Staff Integration

    CAMP ZAMA, JAPAN

    12.12.2024

    Photo by Spc. Michael Graf 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Soldiers from U.S. Army's I Corps discuss warfighter strategies during Yama Sakura 87 at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 12, 2024. Training and readiness are essential to generating integrated deterrence in an increasingly complex regional security environment, and Yama Sakura is an important sign of the collective strength of the U.S.-Japan-Australia Alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Graf)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.11.2024 23:54
    Photo ID: 8795583
    VIRIN: 241212-A-VF492-1084
    Resolution: 5973x3982
    Size: 15.44 MB
    Location: CAMP ZAMA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yama Sakura 87: Staff Integration [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Michael Graf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Yama Sakura 87: Staff Integration
    Yama Sakura 87: Staff Integration
    Yama Sakura 87: Staff Integration
    Yama Sakura 87: Staff Integration
    Yama Sakura 87: Staff Integration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Interoperability
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    Japan Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF)
    YamaSakura
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download