Yama Sakura 87: Staff Integration

Sgt. Maj. Dustin Elser, the fires support noncommissioned officer for I Corps, delivers guidance on combined operations at a bilateral operations and intelligence meeting during Yama Sakura 87 at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 9, 2024. As a part of Operation Pathways, Yama Sakura 87 is the largest and most complex forward U.S. Army and Japan Command Post exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Caleb Woodburn)