    Yama Sakura 87: Staff Integration [Image 1 of 5]

    Yama Sakura 87: Staff Integration

    CAMP ZAMA, JAPAN

    12.09.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Caleb Woodburn 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Sgt. Maj. Dustin Elser, the fires support noncommissioned officer for I Corps, delivers guidance on combined operations at a bilateral operations and intelligence meeting during Yama Sakura 87 at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 9, 2024. As a part of Operation Pathways, Yama Sakura 87 is the largest and most complex forward U.S. Army and Japan Command Post exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Caleb Woodburn)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 00:12
    Photo ID: 8795580
    VIRIN: 241209-A-XG428-4038
    Resolution: 5995x3997
    Size: 13.17 MB
    Location: CAMP ZAMA, JP
    This work, Yama Sakura 87: Staff Integration [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Caleb Woodburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Interoperability
    Fires & Effects Coordination Cell
    YamaSakura
    Joint Air Ground Integration Cell
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific

