Yama Sakura 87: Staff Integration

Sgt. Maj. Dustin Elser, the fires support noncommissioned officer for I Corps, delivers guidance on combined operations at a bilateral operations and intelligence meeting during Yama Sakura 87 at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 9, 2024. As a part of Operation Pathways, Yama Sakura 87 is the largest and most complex forward U.S. Army and Japan Command Post exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Caleb Woodburn)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2024 00:12
|Photo ID:
|8795580
|VIRIN:
|241209-A-XG428-4038
|Resolution:
|5995x3997
|Size:
|13.17 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ZAMA, JP
