Yama Sakura 87: Staff Integration

Col. Mitsuyoshi Amari, chief instructor at the Chemical School of the Japanese Ministry of Defense, delivers planning guidance during a bilateral operations and intelligence brief during Yama Sakura 87 at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 9, 2024. As a part of U.S. Army Pacific Pathways, Yama Sakura 87 is the largest and most complex forward U.S.-Japan-Australia command post exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Caleb Woodburn)
|12.09.2024
|12.11.2024 23:58
|8795581
|241209-A-XG428-4026
|5640x3760
|11.41 MB
|CAMP ZAMA, JP
|5
|0
