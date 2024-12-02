Yama Sakura 87: Staff Integration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Mitsuyoshi Amari, chief instructor at the Chemical School of the Japanese Ministry of Defense, delivers planning guidance during a bilateral operations and intelligence brief during Yama Sakura 87 at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 9, 2024. As a part of U.S. Army Pacific Pathways, Yama Sakura 87 is the largest and most complex forward U.S.-Japan-Australia command post exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Caleb Woodburn)