    Yama Sakura 87: Staff Integration [Image 4 of 5]

    Yama Sakura 87: Staff Integration

    CAMP ZAMA, JAPAN

    12.12.2024

    Photo by Spc. Michael Graf 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Australian Defence Force Lt. Elouise Ford, a tactical control officer, assigned to the 16th Regiment, Royal Australian Artillery, and Staff Sgt. Omar Diaz, an air defense battle management system operator, assigned to the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, work together during Yama Sakura 87 at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 12, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Graf)

    Japan
    Interoperability
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    YamaSakura
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    Australian Defence Force (ADF)

