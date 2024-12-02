Australian Defence Force Lt. Elouise Ford, a tactical control officer, assigned to the 16th Regiment, Royal Australian Artillery, and Staff Sgt. Omar Diaz, an air defense battle management system operator, assigned to the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, work together during Yama Sakura 87 at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 12, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Graf)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2024 23:50
|Photo ID:
|8795585
|VIRIN:
|241212-A-VF492-1076
|Resolution:
|6554x4369
|Size:
|17.43 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ZAMA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yama Sakura 87: Staff Integration [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Michael Graf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.