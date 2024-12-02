LRD Industry Day 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Great Lakes and Ohio River Division (LRD) hosted Industry Day on Wednesday, December 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. EST at the Hilton Netherland Plaza Hotel in Cincinnati, Ohio. Over 300 members from different industry sectors attended as they learned about USACE LRD’s regional mission, upcoming opportunities, and network with USACE employees across seven regional districts.