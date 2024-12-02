Date Taken: 12.03.2024 Date Posted: 12.11.2024 16:00 Photo ID: 8794939 VIRIN: 241204-A-CH700-5273 Resolution: 5045x3363 Size: 2.62 MB Location: CINCINNATI, OHIO, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, LRD Industry Day 2024 [Image 7 of 7], by Kyler Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.