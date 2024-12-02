Over 300 attend LRD Industry Day

Photo By Kyler Davis | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Great Lakes and Ohio River Division (LRD)...... read more read more Photo By Kyler Davis | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Great Lakes and Ohio River Division (LRD) hosted Industry Day on Wednesday, December 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. EST at the Hilton Netherland Plaza Hotel in Cincinnati, Ohio. Over 300 members from different industry sectors attended as they learned about USACE LRD’s regional mission, upcoming opportunities, and network with USACE employees across seven regional districts. see less | View Image Page

Adorned with a Christmas tree and holiday décor, the French Art Deco-style "Hall of Mirrors" at the Cincinnati Hilton Netherland Plaza Hotel was filled with hundreds of contractors and industry professionals from across the region.



On Wednesday, December 4, 2024, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Great Lakes and Ohio River Division (LRD) hosted its annual Industry Day event. This gathering provides contractors and industry professionals with a unique opportunity to learn about LRD’s regional mission, explore upcoming opportunities, and network with USACE staff across the seven regional districts: Buffalo, NY; Chicago, IL; Detroit, MI; Louisville, KY; Huntington, WV; and Nashville, TN.



The event took place in several beautifully decorated conference rooms at the Hilton Netherland Plaza Hotel in Cincinnati, Ohio. This historic venue gave attendees a glimpse into the city’s vibrant past, where LRD Headquarters was established. Once a major hub for train and waterway commerce, Cincinnati earned the nickname “Gateway to the South.” Situated near the midpoint of the Ohio River and centrally located between the Great Lakes and the southern reaches of the Ohio River Basin, Cincinnati serves as a geographic hub for LRD operations.



Once hundreds of attendees were settled in, Industry Day kicked off with a welcome session from USACE LRD Commander Maj. Gen. Mark C. Quander. He emphasized the theme of this year’s event: "Delivering for the Nation." Maj. Gen. Quander outlined the scale of work within USACE’s historic Civil Works and Military Construction missions and stressed the importance of partnerships with industry to ensure mission success.



Following the event’s opening, several senior LRD leaders briefed the audience on the division’s mission. The presentations covered an in-depth look at the Civil Works program, including operations, as well as the Military Construction program, which encompasses environmental services, military reserves, and interagency and international services. These discussions were led by Supervisory Program Manager Don Johantges, Regional Business Director Phillip Johnson, Military Integration Division Chief Katarzyna Chelkowska-Risley, Deputy Operations Chief Christopher Phillips, and Supplemental Program Manager Dan Vogler.



Maj. Gen. Quander concluded the overview by highlighting LRD’s Emergency Response mission. He discussed USACE’s role in responding to natural disasters, emphasizing how collaboration with industry and contractors is vital to mission success. LRD often relies on industry for critical tasks such as debris removal, temporary power, and other emergency services to protect lives and property.



After addressing the crowd, LRD planned a variety of sessions to educate, inform, and connect with attendees. Event organizer and LRD Procurement Analyst Morgan Strong shared information on several opportunities available throughout the day.



In one room, LRD staff set up stations where attendees could learn about key functional areas, including Architecture/Engineering, Vertical Construction, Horizontal Construction, Dredging, Environmental Services, and Construction Management. Each station was staffed by a subject matter expert available to answer questions.

Industry Day participants could also attend breakout sessions on specific topics. One session, “Acquisition 101,” featured a panel of USACE acquisition experts who shared best practices for doing business with LRD, including how to find contracting opportunities and monitor project forecasts.



Another breakout session, “Research and Development Implementation,” explored new and innovative ways industry can meet USACE’s evolving needs, such as using 3D printing for replacement parts and fiber-reinforced polymers for construction.



In the “Barriers to Competition” session, attendees discussed challenges to competition and provided feedback that helped LRD identify and address obstacles. Topics such as market conditions and competing work were examined to determine how USACE can work with industry to overcome these issues.



Additional breakout sessions included “Transparency in Market Research,” which highlighted how the government uses market research to inform decision-making, and “Forecasting,” which covered LRD’s efforts to improve the timeliness and accuracy of contracting opportunity forecasts.



Overall, the event was a success, providing hundreds of networking opportunities for contractors and industry members committed to ensuring the success of the USACE mission.