LRD Industry Day 2024

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Great Lakes and Ohio River Division (LRD) hosted Industry Day on Wednesday, December 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. EST at the Hilton Netherland Plaza Hotel in Cincinnati, Ohio. Division Commander Maj. Gen. Mark C. Quander leads a discussion on Emergency Response.
|12.03.2024
|12.11.2024 16:00
|8794946
|241204-A-CH700-6712
|2134x3201
|2.56 MB
|CINCINNATI, OHIO, US
Over 300 attend LRD Industry Day
