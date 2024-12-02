LRD Industry Day 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Great Lakes and Ohio River Division (LRD) hosted Industry Day on Wednesday, December 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. EST at the Hilton Netherland Plaza Hotel in Cincinnati, Ohio. Division Commander Maj. Gen. Mark C. Quander leads a discussion on Emergency Response.