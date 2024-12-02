Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LRD Industry Day 2024

    CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2024

    Photo by Kyler Davis 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Great Lakes and Ohio River Division

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Great Lakes and Ohio River Division (LRD) hosted Industry Day on Wednesday, December 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. EST at the Hilton Netherland Plaza Hotel in Cincinnati, Ohio. Over 300 members from different industry sectors attended as they learned about USACE LRD’s regional mission, upcoming opportunities, and network with USACE employees across seven regional districts.

    Date Taken: 12.03.2024
    Date Posted: 12.11.2024 16:00
    Photo ID: 8794941
    VIRIN: 241204-A-CH700-4581
    Resolution: 2593x3890
    Size: 2.63 MB
    Location: CINCINNATI, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    USACE
    Contracting
    Acquisition
    Industry
    Great Lakes
    Ohio

