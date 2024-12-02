378th EMXS Airmen Assist Host Nations Partners Evaluate New Aircraft Recovery Technology

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A maintenance flight chief with the 378th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron assists a host nation partner in managing tension on an aircraft recovery system in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 12, 2024. The system uses tethering to stabilize aircraft during lifting, employing slings and shackles rated for heavy loads. (U.S. Air Force photo)