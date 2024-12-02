Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    378th EMXS Airmen Assist Host Nations Partners Evaluate New Aircraft Recovery Technology [Image 16 of 17]

    378th EMXS Airmen Assist Host Nations Partners Evaluate New Aircraft Recovery Technology

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.12.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A maintenance flight chief with the 378th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron assists a host nation partner in managing tension on an aircraft recovery system in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 12, 2024. The system uses tethering to stabilize aircraft during lifting, employing slings and shackles rated for heavy loads. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 11.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.11.2024 03:42
    Photo ID: 8793521
    VIRIN: 241112-F-DG904-1230
    Resolution: 3488x2325
    Size: 3.43 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 378th EMXS Airmen Assist Host Nations Partners Evaluate New Aircraft Recovery Technology [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Shaei Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    exercise teamwork collaboration partnership

