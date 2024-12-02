378th EMXS Airmen Assist Host Nations Partners Evaluate New Aircraft Recovery Technology

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A maintenance flight chief with the 378th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron observes host nation forces testing new aircraft recovery equipment in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 13, 2024. The recovery system can lift up to 22.5 tons using low-pressure lifting bags and up to 30 tons with a jackpoint adapter. (U.S. Air Force photo)