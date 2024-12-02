378th EMXS Airmen Assist Host Nations Partners Evaluate New Aircraft Recovery Technology

Airmen assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron observe host nation forces assembling a new aircraft recovery system within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 13, 2024. The recovery system uses low pressure aircraft lifting bags capable of lifting up to 25.5 tons to expedite aircraft recovery times. (U.S. Air Force photo)
