Airmen assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron observe host nation partners experimenting with new aircraft recovery technology in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 12, 2024. Drawing on their expertise and experience, the Airmen ensure the technology is utilized safely and effectively. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2024 03:42
|Photo ID:
|8793519
|VIRIN:
|241112-F-DG904-1255
|Resolution:
|3445x2297
|Size:
|3.14 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 378th EMXS Airmen Assist Host Nations Partners Evaluate New Aircraft Recovery Technology [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Shaei Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.