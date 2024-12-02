A crash, damaged, disabled aircraft recovery non-commissioned officer in charge with the 378th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron works alongside host nation partners to experiment with new aircraft recovery technology in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 12, 2024. Combining their expertise, both nations ensured the safe and effective testing of the new technology. (U.S. Air Force photo)
This work, 378th EMXS Airmen Assist Host Nations Partners Evaluate New Aircraft Recovery Technology, by SSgt Shaei Rodriguez