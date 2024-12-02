U.S. Embassy presents first fire station in Darien region

U.S. Army Spc. Juan Segura, Joint Task Force-Bravo Civil Affairs medic, speaks with Panama Firefighter Coronel Ricardo Gibbs, Commander First Chief in charge of the Western Panama Regional Zone, during a firehouse donation ceremony in Yaviza, Panama, Dec. 10, 2024. Over the past 20 years SOUTHCOM and JTF-Bravo have assisted Panama through donating medical equipment, search and rescue disaster preparedness training, and other types of humanitarian assistance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Biese)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2024 22:00
|Photo ID:
|8793252
|VIRIN:
|241210-F-XK411-1011
|Resolution:
|5467x3637
|Size:
|7.17 MB
|Location:
|YAVIZA, PA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
