U.S. Embassy presents first fire station in Darien region

U.S. Army Spc. Juan Segura, Joint Task Force-Bravo Civil Affairs medic, speaks with Panama Firefighter Coronel Ricardo Gibbs, Commander First Chief in charge of the Western Panama Regional Zone, during a firehouse donation ceremony in Yaviza, Panama, Dec. 10, 2024. Over the past 20 years SOUTHCOM and JTF-Bravo have assisted Panama through donating medical equipment, search and rescue disaster preparedness training, and other types of humanitarian assistance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Biese)