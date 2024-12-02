Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Embassy presents first fire station in Darien region [Image 5 of 8]

    U.S. Embassy presents first fire station in Darien region

    YAVIZA, PANAMA

    12.09.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Biese 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Javier Reina, U.S. Southern Command Deputy Commander for Mobilization & Reserve Affairs, unveils a plaque during a firehouse donation ceremony in Yaviza, Panama, Dec. 10, 2024. This fire station will benefit nearly 22,000 people in Yaviza and the surrounding areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Biese)

