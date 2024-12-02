U.S. Embassy presents first fire station in Darien region

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Javier Reina, U.S. Southern Command Deputy Commander for Mobilization & Reserve Affairs, unveils a plaque during a firehouse donation ceremony in Yaviza, Panama, Dec. 10, 2024. This fire station will benefit nearly 22,000 people in Yaviza and the surrounding areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Biese)