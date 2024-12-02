U.S. Embassy presents first fire station in Darien region

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

John Barrett, Minister Counselor of the U.S. Embassy in Panama, speaks during a firehouse donation ceremony in Yaviza, Panama, Dec. 10, 2024. This fire station will benefit nearly 22,000 people in Yaviza and the surrounding areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Biese)