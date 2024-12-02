U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Javier Reina, U.S. Southern Command Deputy Commander for Mobilization & Reserve Affairs, speaks during a firehouse donation ceremony in Yaviza, Panama, Dec. 10, 2024. Through U.S. SOUTHCOM the United States has provided Panama with nearly $50 million in humanitarian assistance such as this event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Biese)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2024 22:00
|Photo ID:
|8793247
|VIRIN:
|241210-F-XK411-1023
|Resolution:
|4659x3100
|Size:
|5.38 MB
|Location:
|YAVIZA, PA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Embassy presents first fire station in Darien region [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Tristan Biese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.