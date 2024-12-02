U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Javier Reina, U.S. Southern Command Deputy Commander for Mobilization & Reserve Affairs, cuts the opening ribbon during a firehouse donation ceremony in Yaviza, Panama, Dec. 10, 2024. This is the first fire station in this province of Darien. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Biese)
This work, U.S. Embassy presents first fire station in Darien region [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Tristan Biese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.