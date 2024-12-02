Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Embassy presents first fire station in Darien region [Image 3 of 8]

    U.S. Embassy presents first fire station in Darien region

    YAVIZA, PANAMA

    12.09.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Biese 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Javier Reina, U.S. Southern Command Deputy Commander for Mobilization & Reserve Affairs, cuts the opening ribbon during a firehouse donation ceremony in Yaviza, Panama, Dec. 10, 2024. This is the first fire station in this province of Darien. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Biese)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2024
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 22:00
    Photo ID: 8793249
    VIRIN: 241210-F-XK411-1077
    Resolution: 4430x2947
    Size: 4.6 MB
    Location: YAVIZA, PA
    This work, U.S. Embassy presents first fire station in Darien region [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Tristan Biese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

