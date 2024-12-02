U.S. Embassy presents first fire station in Darien region

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Javier Reina, U.S. Southern Command Deputy Commander for Mobilization & Reserve Affairs, cuts the opening ribbon during a firehouse donation ceremony in Yaviza, Panama, Dec. 10, 2024. This is the first fire station in this province of Darien. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Biese)