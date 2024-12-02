Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Band of the Golden West performs holiday concert in Vacaville

    Band of the Golden West performs holiday concert in Vacaville

    VACAVILLE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Brian Collett 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Stephen Morris, Band of the Golden West percussionist, plays the drum set during a holiday concert at the Vacaville Performing Arts Center in Vacaville, California, Nov. 6, 2024. The Band of the Golden West's annual holiday concert series kicked off in Vacaville, California and will continue to spread holiday cheer statewide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Collett)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 18:16
    Photo ID: 8792984
    VIRIN: 241206-F-ZL248-1604
    Resolution: 7951x4969
    Size: 27.85 MB
    Location: VACAVILLE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Band of the Golden West performs holiday concert in Vacaville, by Brian Collett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force Band
    Airman
    USAF
    Air Force Music

