Band of the Golden West performs holiday concert in Vacaville

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Stephen Morris, Band of the Golden West percussionist, plays the drum set during a holiday concert at the Vacaville Performing Arts Center in Vacaville, California, Nov. 6, 2024. The Band of the Golden West's annual holiday concert series kicked off in Vacaville, California and will continue to spread holiday cheer statewide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Collett)