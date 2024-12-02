Band of the Golden West performs holiday concert in Vacaville

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nina Pacheco, Band of the Golden West vocalist, sings during a holiday concert at the Vacaville Performing Arts Center in Vacaville, California, Nov. 6, 2024 The Band of the Golden West's annual holiday concert series kicked off in Vacaville, California and will continue to spread holiday cheer statewide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Collett)