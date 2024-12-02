Band of the Golden West performs holiday concert in Vacaville

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Cristina Moore Urrutia, Band of the Golden West commander, conducts the band during a holiday concert at the Vacaville Performing Arts Center in Vacaville, California, Nov. 6, 2024. The holiday concert, an annual event by The Band of the Golden West, kicks off in Vacaville, California, and will tour across California from December 6-11 as part of their 2024 holiday concert series. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Collett)