Band of the Golden West performs holiday concert in Vacaville

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Travis Air Force Base Honor Guard present the colors during the U.S. Air Force Band of the Golden West holiday concert at the Vacaville Performing Arts Theater in Vacaville, California, Nov. 6, 2024. The holiday concert, an annual event by The Band of the Golden West, kicks off in Vacaville, California, and will tour across California from December 6-11 as part of their 2024 holiday concert series. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Collett)