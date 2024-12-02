Band of the Golden West performs holiday concert in Vacaville

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VACAVILLE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Brian Collett 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    Members of the Travis Air Force Base Honor Guard present the colors during the U.S. Air Force Band of the Golden West holiday concert at the Vacaville Performing Arts Theater in Vacaville, California, Nov. 6, 2024. The holiday concert, an annual event by The Band of the Golden West, kicks off in Vacaville, California, and will tour across California from December 6-11 as part of their 2024 holiday concert series. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Collett)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 18:16
    Photo ID: 8792981
    VIRIN: 241206-F-ZL248-1039
    Resolution: 4888x7332
    Size: 46.89 MB
    Location: VACAVILLE, CALIFORNIA, US
