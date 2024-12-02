Band of the Golden West performs holiday concert in Vacaville

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Warren Lynch Jr., Band of the Golden West audio engineer, monitors a soundboard during a holiday concert at the Vacaville Performing Arts Theater in Vacaville, California, Nov. 6, 2024. The holiday concert, an annual event by The Band of the Golden West, kicks off in Vacaville, California, and will tour across California from December 6-11 as part of their 2024 holiday concert series. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Collett)