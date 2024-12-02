Family Legacy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A cold weather jacket displaying the name tape of Airman 1st Class Clark Bromley, an in-flight refueling specialist assigned to the 93rd Air Refueling Squadron, at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Nov. 20, 2024. Bromley is one of five family members who have served in the U.S. Air Force as in-flight refueling specialists. Through multiple generations of in-flight refueling specialists, the Bromley family has contributed to the KC-135 Stratotanker’s ability to extend global reach and provide rapid global mobility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Delaine)