Family Legacy

Master Sgt. Arriel Bromley, left, an in-flight refueling specialist assigned to the 79th Air Refueling Squadron, Airman 1st Class Clark Bromley, center, an in-flight refueling specialist assigned to the 93rd Air Refueling Squadron, and Tech. Sgt. Thomas Koraido, an in-flight refueling specialist assigned to the 171st Air Refueling Squadron, pose for a photo. Bromley is one of five family members who have served in the U.S. Air Force as in-flight refueling specialists. Through multiple generations of in-flight refueling specialists, the Bromley family has contributed to the KC-135 Stratotanker’s ability to extend global reach and provide rapid global mobility. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2024 18:11
|Photo ID:
|8792969
|VIRIN:
|241120-F-AB123-1001
|Resolution:
|828x1104
|Size:
|839.38 KB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
