Courtesy Photo | Retired Chief Master Sgt. Keith Bromley, left, and Airman 1st Class Clark Bromley, an in-flight refueling specialist assigned to the 93rd Air Refueling Squadron, poses for a photo with his father. Bromley is one of five family members who have served in the U.S. Air Force as in-flight refueling specialists. Through multiple generations of in-flight refueling specialists, the Bromley family has contributed to the KC-135 Stratotanker's ability to extend global reach and provide rapid global mobility. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. – “Family legacy to me is taking over the family business when it comes your turn. For my family, it’s the same, but the family business is aerial refueling and service to our country,” stated Airman 1st Class Clark Bromley, an in-flight refueling specialist assigned to the 93rd Air Refueling Squadron.

Many people aspire to leave behind a legacy somebody will remember. The Bromley family’s legacy as in-flight refueling specialists for the Air Force – otherwise known as boom operators – is widely known throughout the boom community.

"Because of my dad, my sister, and my brother, the Bromley name is definitely recognized often, and when people recognize the name, it feels amazing,” said Bromley. “Since the boom operator community is so small, it makes it feel like even more of a family. Plus, when they say they know the name or have stories to tell with my siblings it’s great because I get to go to my family and be like 'guess who I met today?'"

The Bromley family has five members who have served in the boom operator career field. Each has their own story of how they achieved their goal of being a boom operator.

“The Air Force has allowed me to grow up and tackle difficult tasks for a cause bigger than me,” Bromley shared.

As a boom operator, Bromley has contributed to Fairchild’s KC-135 Stratotanker mission through aerial refueling. The tanker force is a critical enabler of U.S. power projection because homeland defense, strategic deterrence, global strike, rapid global mobility, and the Joint Force all require the Air Force’s refueling capabilities. The Bromley family has traveled around the world enabling aerial refueling to make their impact on the mission.

"My whole life, I always heard my dad’s stories of being a boom operator and just how much fun it was to travel and see all these different places said Bromley. “Because of hearing about it my entire life I decided that’s it, that’s what I want to do; there is no other option for me.”

Children’s stories and experiences play a significant role in shaping them into who they grow up to be. In Bromley’s case, his father’s stories influenced not only him but two of his siblings. The legacy of the Bromley family develops with each individual as they grow into more than just the stories of their lineage.

“I want to lead my own legacy,” stated Bromley. “I’ve followed my family’s footsteps, but I want more. The legacy I want to leave is still in aviation, but rather than operating the boom in the back, I want to pilot up front one day.”