Family Legacy

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Delaine 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Wesley Laprairie, left, and Airman First Class Clark Bromley, in-flight refueling specialists assigned to the 93rd Air Refueling Squadron, perform a pre-flight inspection prior to takeoff at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Nov. 20, 2024. Bromley is one of five family members who have served in the U.S. Air Force as in-flight refueling specialists. Through multiple generations of in-flight refueling specialists, the Bromley family has contributed to the KC-135 Stratotanker’s ability to extend global reach and provide rapid global mobility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Delaine)

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    Family
    rapid global mobility
    global reach
    92nd ARS
    In-flight refueling specialists

