Family Legacy

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    Retired Chief Master Sgt. Keith Bromley, left, and Airman 1st Class Clark Bromley, an in-flight refueling specialist assigned to the 93rd Air Refueling Squadron, poses for a photo with his father. Bromley is one of five family members who have served in the U.S. Air Force as in-flight refueling specialists. Through multiple generations of in-flight refueling specialists, the Bromley family has contributed to the KC-135 Stratotanker’s ability to extend global reach and provide rapid global mobility. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 18:11
    Photo ID: 8792972
    VIRIN: 241120-F-AB123-1003
    Resolution: 1104x828
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
    KC-135 Stratotanker
    Family
    rapid global mobility
    global reach
    92nd ARS
    In-flight refueling specialists

