In Retrospect NHRC Researcher Lieutenant Matthew Peterson’s Journey of Service and Discovery in the U.S. Navy

SAN DIEGO (Aug. 5, 2024) Lt. Matthew Peterson (left) and Capt. David Bacon (right) of Naval Health Research Center (NHRC) cut a cake during a ceremony commemorating the 77th birthday of the Navy Medical Service Corps this year. NHRC supports military mission readiness with research and development that delivers high-value, high-impact solutions to the health and readiness challenges our military population faces on the battlefield, at sea, on foreign shores and at home. (U.S. Navy photo by Danielle Cazarez/released)