SAN DIEGO (Aug. 5, 2024) Lt. Matthew Peterson (left) and Capt. David Bacon (right) of Naval Health Research Center (NHRC) cut a cake during a ceremony commemorating the 77th birthday of the Navy Medical Service Corps this year. NHRC supports military mission readiness with research and development that delivers high-value, high-impact solutions to the health and readiness challenges our military population faces on the battlefield, at sea, on foreign shores and at home. (U.S. Navy photo by Danielle Cazarez/released)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2024 19:28
|Photo ID:
|8790559
|VIRIN:
|240805-N-PO071-2060
|Resolution:
|7952x4472
|Size:
|8.19 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, In Retrospect NHRC Researcher Lieutenant Matthew Peterson’s Journey of Service and Discovery in the U.S. Navy [Image 4 of 4], by Danielle Cazarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
In Retrospect NHRC Researcher Lieutenant Matthew Peterson’s Journey of Service and Discovery in the U.S. Navy
