In Retrospect NHRC Researcher Lieutenant Matthew Peterson’s Journey of Service and Discovery in the U.S. Navy

SAN DIEGO (May 29, 2024) Earlier this year, Lt. Peterson of Naval Health Research Center (NHRC) was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal by the Secretary of the Navy. Peterson has also been selected as the 2024 Navy Medicine Research Physiologist of the Year. NHRC supports military mission readiness with research and development that delivers high-value, high-impact solutions to the health and readiness challenges our military population faces on the battlefield, at sea, on foreign shores and at home. (U.S. Navy photo by Danielle Cazarez/released)