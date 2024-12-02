Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    In Retrospect NHRC Researcher Lieutenant Matthew Peterson’s Journey of Service and Discovery in the U.S. Navy [Image 3 of 4]

    In Retrospect NHRC Researcher Lieutenant Matthew Peterson’s Journey of Service and Discovery in the U.S. Navy

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2024

    Photo by Danielle Cazarez 

    Naval Health Research Center

    SAN DIEGO (May 29, 2024) Earlier this year, Lt. Peterson of Naval Health Research Center (NHRC) was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal by the Secretary of the Navy. Peterson has also been selected as the 2024 Navy Medicine Research Physiologist of the Year. NHRC supports military mission readiness with research and development that delivers high-value, high-impact solutions to the health and readiness challenges our military population faces on the battlefield, at sea, on foreign shores and at home. (U.S. Navy photo by Danielle Cazarez/released)

    This work, In Retrospect NHRC Researcher Lieutenant Matthew Peterson’s Journey of Service and Discovery in the U.S. Navy [Image 4 of 4], by Danielle Cazarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    recruit
    navy medicine
    Navy

