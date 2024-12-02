In Retrospect NHRC Researcher Lieutenant Matthew Peterson’s Journey of Service and Discovery in the U.S. Navy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAN DIEGO (July 1, 2024) Lt. Peterson has played an instrumental role in the Command Readiness, Endurance and Watchstanding (CREW) program at Naval Health Research Center (NHRC). He has helped support scientists from NHRC’s operational readiness directorate, who study sleep and fatigue performance among Sailors and Marines while out at sea. NHRC supports military mission readiness with research and development that delivers high-value, high-impact solutions to the health and readiness challenges our military population faces on the battlefield, at sea, on foreign shores and at home. (U.S. Navy photo by John Marciano/released)