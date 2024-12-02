Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    In Retrospect NHRC Researcher Lieutenant Matthew Peterson’s Journey of Service and Discovery in the U.S. Navy [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    In Retrospect NHRC Researcher Lieutenant Matthew Peterson’s Journey of Service and Discovery in the U.S. Navy

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2024

    Photo by John Marciano 

    Naval Health Research Center

    SAN DIEGO (July 1, 2024) Lt. Peterson has played an instrumental role in the Command Readiness, Endurance and Watchstanding (CREW) program at Naval Health Research Center (NHRC). He has helped support scientists from NHRC’s operational readiness directorate, who study sleep and fatigue performance among Sailors and Marines while out at sea. NHRC supports military mission readiness with research and development that delivers high-value, high-impact solutions to the health and readiness challenges our military population faces on the battlefield, at sea, on foreign shores and at home. (U.S. Navy photo by John Marciano/released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2024
    Date Posted: 12.09.2024 19:28
    Photo ID: 8790551
    VIRIN: 240701-N-TF066-3613
    Resolution: 1179x1418
    Size: 384.39 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, In Retrospect NHRC Researcher Lieutenant Matthew Peterson’s Journey of Service and Discovery in the U.S. Navy [Image 4 of 4], by John Marciano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    In Retrospect NHRC Researcher Lieutenant Matthew Peterson’s Journey of Service and Discovery in the U.S. Navy
    In Retrospect NHRC Researcher Lieutenant Matthew Peterson’s Journey of Service and Discovery in the U.S. Navy
    In Retrospect NHRC Researcher Lieutenant Matthew Peterson’s Journey of Service and Discovery in the U.S. Navy
    In Retrospect NHRC Researcher Lieutenant Matthew Peterson’s Journey of Service and Discovery in the U.S. Navy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    In Retrospect NHRC Researcher Lieutenant Matthew Peterson&rsquo;s Journey of Service and Discovery in the U.S. Navy

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    recruit
    navy medicine
    Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download