In Retrospect NHRC Researcher Lieutenant Matthew Peterson’s Journey of Service and Discovery in the U.S. Navy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

AUSTRALIA (July 7, 2023) Lt. Peterson aboard the USS Green Bay as it participated in the biennial Talisman Sabre exercise. This 14-day exercise includes large scale logistics and multi-domain firepower demonstrations. NHRC supports military mission readiness with research and development that delivers high-value, high-impact solutions to the health and readiness challenges our military population faces on the battlefield, at sea, on foreign shores and at home. (U.S. Navy photo by Sean Deering/released)