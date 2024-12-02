Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    In Retrospect NHRC Researcher Lieutenant Matthew Peterson’s Journey of Service and Discovery in the U.S. Navy [Image 2 of 4]

    In Retrospect NHRC Researcher Lieutenant Matthew Peterson’s Journey of Service and Discovery in the U.S. Navy

    AUSTRALIA

    07.07.2023

    Photo by John Marciano 

    Naval Health Research Center

    AUSTRALIA (July 7, 2023) Lt. Peterson aboard the USS Green Bay as it participated in the biennial Talisman Sabre exercise. This 14-day exercise includes large scale logistics and multi-domain firepower demonstrations. NHRC supports military mission readiness with research and development that delivers high-value, high-impact solutions to the health and readiness challenges our military population faces on the battlefield, at sea, on foreign shores and at home. (U.S. Navy photo by Sean Deering/released)

    Date Taken: 07.07.2023
    navy medicine
    Navy
    Talisman Sabre

