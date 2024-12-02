AUSTRALIA (July 7, 2023) Lt. Peterson aboard the USS Green Bay as it participated in the biennial Talisman Sabre exercise. This 14-day exercise includes large scale logistics and multi-domain firepower demonstrations. NHRC supports military mission readiness with research and development that delivers high-value, high-impact solutions to the health and readiness challenges our military population faces on the battlefield, at sea, on foreign shores and at home. (U.S. Navy photo by Sean Deering/released)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2024 19:28
|Photo ID:
|8790552
|VIRIN:
|230707-N-TF066-3094
|Resolution:
|931x943
|Size:
|178.95 KB
|Location:
|AU
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
In Retrospect NHRC Researcher Lieutenant Matthew Peterson’s Journey of Service and Discovery in the U.S. Navy
