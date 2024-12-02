In Retrospect NHRC Researcher Lieutenant Matthew Peterson’s Journey of Service and Discovery in the U.S. Navy

Photo By John Marciano | SAN DIEGO (July 1, 2024) Lt. Peterson has played an instrumental role in the Command...... read more read more Photo By John Marciano | SAN DIEGO (July 1, 2024) Lt. Peterson has played an instrumental role in the Command Readiness, Endurance and Watchstanding (CREW) program at Naval Health Research Center (NHRC). He has helped support scientists from NHRC’s operational readiness directorate, who study sleep and fatigue performance among Sailors and Marines while out at sea. NHRC supports military mission readiness with research and development that delivers high-value, high-impact solutions to the health and readiness challenges our military population faces on the battlefield, at sea, on foreign shores and at home. (U.S. Navy photo by John Marciano/released) see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO – From the lecture halls of academia to the decks of naval ships, Lt. Matthew Peterson has embarked on an extraordinary journey of personal and professional growth as a researcher and a naval officer.



A former professor of exercise science with a PhD, Peterson entered military service open to the challenge of how his academic background would translate. Now, just a few years later, he is the recipient of Navy Medicine’s Research Physiologist of the Year, his career has been filled with travels, groundbreaking research, and opportunities to support the health and performance of service members in demanding environments.



“When I joined, I knew there was human performance research in the Navy,” Peterson said. “But I didn’t realize the breadth and depth of it—or how much field experience I would gain. I’ve even spent time aboard ships, which is something I never expected as a researcher.”



It all began in May 2019, when Peterson first reached out to a recruiter. After earning his PhD from Baylor University in 2020, Peterson worked as a professor of exercise science. The opportunity to join the Navy arose in November 2021, and after completing the academic year, he shipped off to Officer Development School, aboard Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island. From supporting international operations and presenting cutting edge research, the timeline of Peterson’s Navy career is filled with notable milestones:



In 2022, Peterson checked in to the Naval Health Research Center (NHRC) in San Diego and conducted research aboard the hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20).



Just two months after checking in to NHRC, Peterson was assigned to the Command Readiness, Endurance and Watchstanding (CREW) program and to go onboard the hospital ship USNS Comfort while deployed on a humanitarian mission to Latin America and the Caribbean.



Two NHRC research teams would be onboard conducting separate studies, a team from Operational Infectious Diseases directorate, and the CREW team from the Warfighter Performance department, both collaborating on a unique mission where shipmates wore a smart ring in order to collect biometric data for fatigue risk management and to detect early presence of illness. “This was the CREW study team’s first involvement on a hospital ship and was the longest duration of data collection within an underway environment since our research program began two years ago,” explained Dr. Rachel Markwald, senior research physiologist with the Warfighter Performance Department and Principal Investigator for the CREW program.



The CREW program mission is to provide actionable, data-driven solutions to assist military leadership with the assessment and management of physiological stress, sleep loss, and fatigue in operational settings.



Then in 2023, Peterson participated in the cold-weather performance studies at the Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center (MCMWTC), supported multinational exercises like Exercise Talisman Sabre in Australia, and observed Navy SEAL Hell Week in San Diego.



While at MCMWTC, Peterson and the NHRC Warfighter Performance Department have conducted a variety of studies. One experience that stands out is the “hypothermia lab” where students enrolled in the cold weather medicine course are immersed in a frozen pond. The team has investigated the ability accurately triage a mass casualty event while near hypothermic, examined the effect of exercise intensity on rewarming from cold-water immersion, and assessed group cognitive abilities during this training exercise. “While these are not heartwarming projects in the literal sense, I was impressed by the resolve and teamwork as the students and instructors in the course worked together to create a safe and effective training exercise for all involved,” remarked Peterson.



In 2024, Peterson focused on nutritional studies for Explosive Ordnance Disposal candidates, presented at international conferences, and contributed to research aboard the USS CURTIS WILBUR during RIMPAC 2024.



Through these experiences, Peterson has traveled across four continents, visited five countries, and conducted research in seven U.S. states, demonstrating a commitment to advancing human performance across a variety of military settings.



Reflecting on the past two years, Peterson remarked on the Navy’s exceptional ability to conduct complex and dangerous training with precision and safety. “How robust our military training is and how good they are at doing dangerous things safely” has been among the most fascinating discoveries during his service.



Beyond the lab, Peterson has developed a profound appreciation for the Navy’s global impact and the close connection between research and fleet operations. “As a researcher, I didn’t realize how close I would be able to get to the fleet,” he shared, citing time spent aboard ships and observing operational training as career highlights.



Work in the Navy has been intellectually and administratively challenging. Writing grants and research papers, learning military protocols, and stepping up to the challenge to conduct cold-weather research are just a few examples. “I feel a sense of pride being a Naval officer and an even greater appreciation for the difficult jobs our military service members perform,” Peterson said.



When asked about the future, Peterson emphasized a desire to continue finding meaning in his work. “As long as I continue to enjoy the work I do and find it impactful, I’ll make the Navy a career. I had a grandfather and great uncle who served in the Navy around the time of the Korean War. Whether it is due to their service or other factors, I was raised to have a strong appreciation for the military,” said Peterson.



Peterson’s journey is a testament to the possibilities that await those who choose to serve. “His work exemplifies the Navy’s commitment to innovation, performance readiness and safety, of service members worldwide,” remarked Dr. Kenneth Earhart, NHRC Chief Science Executive.



Regardless of your academic background, the Navy has opportunities for you. For more information on opportunities with Navy research, visit https://www.med.navy.mil/.



NHRC’s mission is to optimize the operational readiness and health of our armed forces and families by conducting research, development, testing, and evaluation informing Department of Defense policy. NHRC supports military mission readiness with research and development that delivers high-value, high-impact solutions to the health and readiness challenges our military population faces on the battlefield, at sea, on foreign shores and at home. NHRC’s team of distinguished scientists and researchers consists of active duty service members, federal civil service employees and contractors, whose expertise includes physiology, microbiology, psychology, operations research and data science, epidemiology, and biomedical engineering.