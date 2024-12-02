Date Taken: 12.06.2024 Date Posted: 12.09.2024 11:53 Photo ID: 8789413 VIRIN: 241206-O-HX738-3702 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 6.18 MB Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Cold day, warm welcome [Image 6 of 6], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.