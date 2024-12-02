Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Helping veterans prepare for the season [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Helping veterans prepare for the season

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    From left, Bruins Alumni Bob Sweeny, Skates and Lt. Col. Carlos Poventud-Estrada trim the trunk of a Christmas tree as part of Operation Service's annual Trees for Soldiers event at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area Dec. 6.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.09.2024 11:53
    Photo ID: 8789411
    VIRIN: 241206-O-HX738-4562
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 11.99 MB
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Helping veterans prepare for the season [Image 6 of 6], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bringing the Devens community together through service
    Giving back, not just giving trees out
    Bringing Christmas joy
    Holiday season burning bright at Devens
    Helping veterans prepare for the season
    Cold day, warm welcome

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    Trees for Soldiers
    Operation Service
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)
    Boston Bruins Alumni

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download