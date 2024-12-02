A variety of volunteers helped pass out free Christmas trees to veterans and service members during the annual Trees for Soldiers event at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area Dec. 6.
|12.06.2024
|12.09.2024 11:53
|8789406
|241206-O-HX738-6177
|5472x3648
|6.3 MB
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|2
|0
This work, Bringing Christmas joy [Image 6 of 6], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.