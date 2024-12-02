Holiday season burning bright at Devens

Members of the garrison command team and staff light up the Christmas tree inside the gate at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area to help kick off the annual Trees for Soldiers event Dec. 6.
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2024 11:53
|Photo ID:
|8789409
|VIRIN:
|241206-O-HX738-7275
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|11.02 MB
|Location:
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
