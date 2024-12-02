From left, Drake McKinney, who stood in for Santa, and Haylee Clogston, the current Miss Massachusetts Military Star, spread joy and good will at Operation Service's annual Trees for Soldiers event at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area Dec. 6.
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2024 11:53
|Photo ID:
|8789374
|VIRIN:
|241206-O-HX738-5105
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|5.61 MB
|Location:
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bringing the Devens community together through service [Image 6 of 6], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.