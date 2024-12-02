Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a flight deck 5k [Image 5 of 6]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a flight deck 5k

    12.08.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Dylan ONeal 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Capt. Harry Evans, left, executive officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), high-fives Sylvia Vause, director of Morale, Welfare, and Recreation, after finishing a flight deck 5k hosted by MWR while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, Dec. 8, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Dylan ONeal)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2024
    Date Posted: 12.08.2024 18:11
    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a flight deck 5k [Image 6 of 6], by SA Dylan ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

