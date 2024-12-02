U.S. Army Spc. Michael Kiarie, from Nairobi, Kenya, assigned to 62nd Medical Brigade, stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, runs on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a flight deck 5k hosted by Morale, Welfare, and Recreation while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, Dec. 8, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Dylan ONeal)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2024 18:11
|Photo ID:
|8788321
|VIRIN:
|241208-N-EN078-1101
|Resolution:
|2601x3901
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a flight deck 5k [Image 6 of 6], by SA Dylan ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.