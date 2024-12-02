Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a flight deck 5k [Image 4 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a flight deck 5k

    UNITED STATES

    12.08.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Dylan ONeal 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Sailors and U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to 62nd Medical Brigade, stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, run on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a flight deck 5k hosted by Morale, Welfare, and Recreation while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, Dec. 8, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Dylan ONeal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2024
    Date Posted: 12.08.2024 18:11
    Photo ID: 8788324
    VIRIN: 241208-N-EN078-1076
    Resolution: 4186x2791
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a flight deck 5k [Image 6 of 6], by SA Dylan ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a flight deck 5k
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a flight deck 5k
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a flight deck 5k
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a flight deck 5k
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a flight deck 5k
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a flight deck 5k

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    3rd Fleet
    5k
    MWR
    Flight Deck
    USS Ronald Reagan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download