USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a flight deck 5k

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Air-Traffic Controller 1st Class Thomas Mayberry, from Panama City Beach, Florida, runs on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a flight deck 5k hosted by Morale, Welfare, and Recreation while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, Dec. 8, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Dylan ONeal)