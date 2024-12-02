241207-Z-JJ662-1021
Lt. Col. Jeffrey Samon, commander of the 197th Field Artillery Brigade, New Hampshire Army National Guard, delivers remarks to Soldiers and guests in attendance during the 3rd Battalion, 197th Field Artillery Regiment change of command ceremony, on December 7, 2024, in Manchester, N.H. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Liam Reilly, 603rd Public Affairs Detachment)
