241207-Z-JJ662-1015

Sgt. Joscalyn Gallo, 3rd Battalion, 197th Field Artillery Regiment, New Hampshire Army National Guard, presents a bouquet of yellow roses to Wendy Fazio, wife of Lt. Col. Mark Fazio, incoming commander of the unit, during the change of command ceremony on December 7, 2024, in Manchester N.H. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Liam Reilly, 603rd Public Affairs Detachment, New Hampshire Army National Guard)