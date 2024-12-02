Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    12.07.2024

    Photo by Spc. Liam Reilly 

    603rd Public Affairs Detachment

    241207-Z-JJ662-1031
    (Left to right) Lt. Col. Mark Fazio, Lt. Col. Jeffrey Samon, and Lt. Col. Christopher Thompson, render honors during the National Anthem, December 7, 2024, in Manchester, New Hampshire. Thompson, outgoing commander of 3rd Battalion, 197th Field Artillery Regiment, relinquished command to Fazio during the change of command ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Liam Reilly, 603rd Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.07.2024 21:02
    Photo ID: 8787370
    VIRIN: 241207-Z-JJ662-1031
