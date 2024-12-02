Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241207-Z-JJ662-1031

(Left to right) Lt. Col. Mark Fazio, Lt. Col. Jeffrey Samon, and Lt. Col. Christopher Thompson, render honors during the National Anthem, December 7, 2024, in Manchester, New Hampshire. Thompson, outgoing commander of 3rd Battalion, 197th Field Artillery Regiment, relinquished command to Fazio during the change of command ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Liam Reilly, 603rd Public Affairs Detachment)