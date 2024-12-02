Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241207-Z-JJ662-1030

Sgt. Joscalyn Gallo, 3rd Battalion, 197th Field Artillery Regiment, New Hampshire Army National Guard, presents a bouquet of red roses to Cheyanne Thompson, wife of Lt. Col. Christopher Thompson, outgoing commander of the unit, during the change of command ceremony on December 7, 2024, in Manchester, N.H. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Liam Reilly, 603rd Public Affairs Detachment)